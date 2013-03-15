Export Summary-U.S. new-crop soybeans sold to China

March 15 Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

SOYBEAN SALE: Private exporters reported the sale of 165,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the next marketing year, said the Agriculture Department on Friday.

WHEAT EXPORT SHIPMENT: A ship is due in a German port next week to load at least 55,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment to Iran, German traders said on Friday.

WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: India's PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $305 per tonne from Switzerland-based trader Glencore for a 75,000-tonne wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.

PENDING TENDERS

WHEAT, CORN, SOYMEAL TENDER: A Libya state grain buying agency in Benghazi has issued an international tender to purchase 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat, 20,000 tonnes of yellow corn and 5,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said. The tender closed earlier this week, offers are still being examined and no purchase has yet been made, traders said.

RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 64,682 tonnes of non-glutinous rice for arrival between June and July via tenders, the state-run Korea Argo-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Registration for the tenders will close on March 11 and electronic bids will be held on March 12, the agency said.

SOYBEAN TENDER: South Korea is seeking 10,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) yellow soybeans for arrival by July 30 via a tender, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said. Registration for the tender will close on March 12 and electronic bids will be held on March 13, the agency said.

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

WHEAT TENDER: Iraq issued a tender to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Germany, a statement from the trade ministry said. The tender is open until March 24 and offers must be valid until March 28, the statement said.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.

RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.

TOP STORIES: The Philippines will buy 187,000 tonnes of rice this year, or about a third of the 2012 volume, in what is expected to be its last import before it becomes self-sufficient in the grain, a senior official at the Department of Agriculture said on Friday.

* UK wheat imports slowed slightly in January, but still far outstripped exports with Germany and France the most important suppliers, customs data showed on Friday.

* Russia, looking to replenish state reserves after last year's drought, aims to buy 5 million tonnes of grain this year, Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov said on Friday.

* Japan has raised its target for annual feed wheat imports by 20 percent, a move that could weigh on US corn prices as animal feed makers in the world's biggest corn importer continue to shift to cheaper alternatives.