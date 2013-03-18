Export Summary-UN buys wheat for N.Korea; Jordan, Tunisia seek wheat and barley

March 18 Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

WHEAT SALE: A United Nations aid agency has purchased 3,170 tonnes of Indian-origin wheat for donation to North Korea, European traders said on Monday.

WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued two international tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. Tender offer deadline for the wheat is Mar. 27. Tender deadline for the barley is Mar. 26.

WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase 67,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 50,000 tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. The tender deadline is March 19.

WHEAT TENDER: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to buy optional-origin milling wheat for shipment in June, European traders said. The bidding deadline is on Tuesday, March 19, they said.

PENDING TENDERS

WHEAT, CORN, SOYMEAL TENDER: A Libya state grain buying agency in Benghazi has issued an international tender to purchase 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat, 20,000 tonnes of yellow corn and 5,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said. The tender closed earlier this week, offers are still being examined and no purchase has yet been made, traders said.

RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 64,682 tonnes of non-glutinous rice for arrival between June and July via tenders, the state-run Korea Argo-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Registration for the tenders will close on March 11 and electronic bids will be held on March 12, the agency said.

SOYBEAN TENDER: South Korea is seeking 10,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) yellow soybeans for arrival by July 30 via a tender, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said. Registration for the tender will close on March 12 and electronic bids will be held on March 13, the agency said.

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

WHEAT TENDER: Iraq issued a tender to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Germany, a statement from the trade ministry said. The tender is open until March 24 and offers must be valid until March 28, the statement said.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.

RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.

TOP STORIES: Brazil will likely produce 77.34 million tonnes of corn in the 2012/13 crop year, surpassing last season's record crop by a substantial 6.4 percent, analysts at local firm Safras e Mercado said on Monday.

* The grain crop in Russia, one of the world's biggest wheat exporters, may be as low as 80 million tonnes this year, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya Shestakov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

* Australian grain handler Emerald Grain said it plans to double storage capacity to 3 million tonnes over the next three years by building new facilities in the country's east coast and South Australia state, a move that could intensify competition in a hot sector.

* Egypt expects wheat production of around 9.475 million tonnes this season if good weather conditions continue, the state news agency quoted Agriculture Minister Salah Abdel Momen as saying on Monday.