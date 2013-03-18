Export Summary-UN buys wheat for N.Korea; Jordan, Tunisia seek wheat and barley

March 18 Snapshot of the global export markets for grains,
oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.
WHEAT SALE: A United Nations aid agency has purchased 3,170 tonnes of
Indian-origin wheat for donation to North Korea, European traders said on
Monday.
WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued two
international tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 100,000
tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. Tender offer deadline for the
wheat is Mar. 27. Tender deadline for the barley is Mar. 26.
WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an
international tender to purchase 67,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 50,000 tonnes
of feed barley, European traders said. The tender deadline is March 19.
WHEAT TENDER: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to buy
optional-origin milling wheat for shipment in June, European traders said. The
bidding deadline is on Tuesday, March 19, they said.
PENDING TENDERS
WHEAT, CORN, SOYMEAL TENDER: A Libya state grain buying agency in Benghazi
has issued an international tender to purchase 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat,
20,000 tonnes of yellow corn and 5,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said.
The tender closed earlier this week, offers are still being examined and no
purchase has yet been made, traders said.
RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 64,682 tonnes of
non-glutinous rice for arrival between June and July via tenders, the state-run
Korea Argo-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Registration for the
tenders will close on March 11 and electronic bids will be held on March 12, the
agency said.
SOYBEAN TENDER: South Korea is seeking 10,000 tonnes of non-genetically
modified (non-GM) yellow soybeans for arrival by July 30 via a tender, the Korea
Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said. Registration for the tender will close on
March 12 and electronic bids will be held on March 13, the agency said.
SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international
tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States
or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.
WHEAT TENDER: Iraq issued a tender to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of
wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan,
Ukraine and Germany, a statement from the trade ministry said. The tender is
open until March 24 and offers must be valid until March 28, the statement said.
WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international
tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said.
The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the
wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.
RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000
tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and
Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for
the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.
TOP STORIES: Brazil will likely produce 77.34 million tonnes of corn in the
2012/13 crop year, surpassing last season's record crop by a substantial 6.4
percent, analysts at local firm Safras e Mercado said on Monday.
* The grain crop in Russia, one of the world's biggest wheat exporters, may
be as low as 80 million tonnes this year, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya
Shestakov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
* Australian grain handler Emerald Grain said it plans to double storage
capacity to 3 million tonnes over the next three years by building new
facilities in the country's east coast and South Australia state, a move that
could intensify competition in a hot sector.
* Egypt expects wheat production of around 9.475 million tonnes this season
if good weather conditions continue, the state news agency quoted Agriculture
Minister Salah Abdel Momen as saying on Monday.