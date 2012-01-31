S.Korea NOFI buys corn, feed wheat for May-June

SEOUL, Jan 31 South Korea's largest
feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought 118,000 tonnes of
yellow corn and 110,000 tonnes of feed wheat for May and June
delivery via tenders last Friday, traders said.
Details of the purchases are as follows:
-- Yellow Corn
TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE ARRIVAL
63,000 STX $176.89/BU May 15, 2012
55,000 CHS Inc $322.75 May 25, 2012
Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan,
Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.
--Feed wheat
TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL
55,000 Glencore $282.00 June 25, 2012
55,000 Glencore $282.00 June 30, 2012
Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan,
Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.
Shipment details of the passed corn tedners are as follows:
TONNE ARRIVAL
40,000-70,000 June 15, 2012
55,000 June 30, 2012
-------------
up to 125,000
Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan,
Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.