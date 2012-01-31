版本:
S.Korea NOFI buys corn, feed wheat for May-June

SEOUL, Jan 31 South Korea's largest
feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought 118,000 tonnes of
yellow corn and 110,000 tonnes of feed wheat for May and June
delivery via tenders last Friday, traders said. 	
    Details of the purchases are as follows:	
    -- Yellow Corn    	
    TONNE   SUPPLIER    PRICE          ARRIVAL    	
    63,000  STX         $176.89/BU     May 15, 2012     	
    55,000  CHS Inc     $322.75        May 25, 2012 	
              	
    Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan,   	
Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.    	
    --Feed wheat    	
    TONNE   SUPPLIER    PRICE(C&F/T)   ARRIVAL    	
    55,000  Glencore    $282.00        June 25, 2012  	
    55,000  Glencore    $282.00        June 30, 2012     	
    Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan,   	
Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.    	
    Shipment details of the passed corn tedners are as follows: 	
    TONNE                              ARRIVAL      	
    40,000-70,000                      June 15, 2012      	
    55,000                             June 30, 2012  	
   -------------	
    up to 125,000  	
    Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan,     	
Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.

