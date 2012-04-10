Louis Dreyfus, Summa eye Russian grain trader-sources

MOSCOW, April 10 France's Louis Dreyfus, Russian
investment group Summa and four more Russian firms have made
expressions of interest in the privatisation of the state-owned
United Grain Co., two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Louis Dreyfus is one of the world's four dominant
agribusiness companies along with Archer Daniels Midland
, Bunge and Cargill - a group also known
as the "ABCD".
United Grain Co., or UGC, is issuing additional shares as
part of plans to sell a 50 percent minus one share stake in the
company, allowing the government to retain majority control.
Representatives of Louis Dreyfus were not available for
immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Summa declined to
comment.