UPDATE 1-Louis Dreyfus, Summa eye Russian grain trader-sources

By Gleb Stolyarov and Natalia Ishchenko
MOSCOW, April 10 France's Louis Dreyfus, Russian
investment group Summa and four more Russian firms have made
expressions of interest in the privatisation of the state-owned
United Grain Co., two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Louis Dreyfus is one of the world's four dominant
agribusiness companies along with Archer Daniels Midland
, Bunge and Cargill - a quartet known as
the industry's "ABCD".
United Grain Co., or UGC, is issuing additional shares as
part of plans to sell a stake of 50 percent minus one share in
the company, allowing the government to retain majority control.
Representatives of Louis Dreyfus were not available for
immediate comment. Summa declined to comment.
Last week, members of the Louis Dreyfus family agreed to
establish an agricultural joint venture with Russian
oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema.
Privately-held Summa Group is involved in projects ranging
from oil to telecoms and has stakes in two grain export
terminals in Russia's main deep sea port of Novorossiisk. UGC
controls one of the two terminals.
Summa and UGC have announced a plan to jointly build a new
grain terminal in Russia's far east.
Russian investment bank Troika Dialog took bids for UGC from
interested parties until late March, when Russia's Rusagro
and an agriculture business owned by metals tycoon
Oleg Deripaska made expressions of interest in the privatisation
of UGC.
A letter of interest was also received from Russian
agricultural firm Bio-ton, registered in the European part of
Russia, and from Neftegazindustriya, which name translates as
Oil-Gas Industry.
Representatives of both of these companies were not
available to comment.
Trading giant Glencore was also interested in UGC's
stake and could finance a part of the deal, in case Basic
Element's Kuban AgroHolding wins the tender, two sources
familiar with details told Reuters.
But a Basic Element spokesman denied the information about
Glencore's possible financing, saying that this was not true.
A Glencore spokesman declined to comment on market rumours,
in line with company's policy.
Glencore is a shareholder of Russian aluminium giant RUSAL
, where Deripaska's Basic Element has the largest
stake.