Russia's Summa asks VEB for financing possible Australian buy

MOSCOW Oct 31 Russia's investment and trading
group Summa has asked the state development bank
Vnesheconombank, or VEB, to fund a possible acquisition of
Australia's GrainCorp, sources familiar with the
process told Reuters on Wednesday.
"There was an apply to VEB. Summa is still interested in
global grain business," one of the sources said.
However, Summa may drop that request because the asset can
be too large for the Russian group, another source, familiar
with the plans, added.
Summa, co-owner of Russian grain trading firm United Grain
Co (UGC), has been interested in global grain trading assets.
Summa and VEB declined to comment.
U.S. agriculture giant Archer Daniels Midland made a
$2.8-billion bid for GrainCorp on Oct 22, sending
shares in Australia's last independent grains handler soaring,
as markets bet on a higher offer price or rival bids being
flushed out.