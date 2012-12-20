UPDATE 1-GrainCorp open to higher bids after spurning ADM offer

* GrainCorp to hold further talks with ADM -CEO
* Company forecasts fall in amount of grain it handles in
2013
* Repeats that current ADM offer undervalues company
* Analysts expect a higher offer to emerge
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 20 Australia's GrainCorp
defended on Thursday its rejection of a sweetened $2.9 billion
takeover offer by Archer Daniels Midland, but said it
remained open to higher offers and would hold further talks with
its U.S. suitor.
GrainCorp last week rejected ADM's higher offer and repeated
at its annual general meeting that the offer materially
undervalued Australia's last major independent grains handler.
Analysts still expect ADM to lift its bid, as it targets the
purchase to give it a doorway to supply fast-growing Asia
nations seeking food security, but a significant hike is
considered unlikely.
Speaking on the sidelines of GrainCorp's meeting, Chief
Executive Alison Watkins left the door open for another offer.
"The board has had and will continue to have constructive
dialogue with ADM," Watkins told Reuters.
"But we will respond to superior proposals that are in the
best interest of shareholders."
Other GrainCorp board members also hinted that a higher
offer was expected.
"We've had records almost through the businesses, and now we
are the prettiest girl in town," Peter Housden, member of the
board said at the AGM. "We've had a proposal made to us, which
materially undervalues us, at least at this stage."
Grains, food and agricultural businesses in Australia, the
world's second-largest wheat exporter and an attractive market
due to stable policies and good links to Asia, have been snapped
up by large global players in recent years.
After recent bumper Australia harvests, GrainCorp said it
expected to receive 10-11 million tonnes of grain from farmers
in 2013 -- down from 12.2 million tonnes this year and 14.9
million tonnes in 2011.
Still, GrainCorp Chairman Don Taylor said the outlook for
2013 was strong.
"The board's confidence in the outlook is reinforced by the
strong and growing tailwinds provided to the company by rising
demand for protein and changing dietary habits through the
growing middle class in the Asian region," Taylor said.
"GrainCorp's assets and expertise are ideally and
competitively positioned to play a substantial role as the
global trade of grain doubles in the coming years," he added.
GrainCorp operates seven of the eight bulk grain elevators
in eastern Australia, handling as much as 60 percent of the
region's wheat, barley, canola, chickpea and sorghum crops.
SHARES ABOVE OFFER PRICE
ADM's revised offer of A$12.20 per share in cash, a 3.8
percent improvement on its original $2.8 billion approach in
October, was still below the average acquisition multiple for
Australian and global agribusinesses based on forward earnings.
GrainCorp shares were trading above the offer price at
$12.34 a share on Thursday, after climbing more than 37 percent
from ADM's first offer price in October.
Some analysts have said GrainCorp may deal at a price above
$13 a share, but others think that would over value the
Australian bulk grain handler.
This year's bumper crop delivered a record annual net
profit, but GrainCorp's earnings are forecast to slide as
Australia's grains harvest retreats from record levels due to
dry weather in key growing areas.
The company forecast bulk grain exports at 8 to 8.5 million
tonnes next year, compared with a record this year of 10.6
million tonnes.
Some shareholders have been cited in media reports
expressing fears that ADM, which has built up a 19.9 percent
stake in GrainCorp, could walk away.
Analysts have warned the U.S. agribusiness giant needs to be
careful it does not risk its access to short-term funding by
damaging its credit ratings with an offer.