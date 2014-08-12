GrainCorp did not consult ADM on its decision to appoint new CEO - chairman

BRIEF-T-Mobile signed an agreement for new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma
* T-Mobile US Inc - signed a long-term agreement for up to 160 MW from new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma
SYDNEY Aug 12 GrainCorp Ltd said on Tuesday it did not consult former takeover bidder Archer Daniels Midland Co over its decision to appoint Mark Palmquist as new managing director and chief executive officer.
Don Taylor, executive chairman and interim CEO of GrainCorp, said the company did not consult ADM despite it owning almost 20 percent and rumours persisting that the U.S. agribusiness would return with a renewed bid for GrainCorp in the future. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Firsthand Technology Value Fund discloses preliminary NAV of $20.03 per share as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 18 Sterling surged by as much as 1.3 percent against the dollar on Tuesday to hit its highest levels since mid-December, after British Prime Minister Theresa May surprised markets by calling an early parliamentary election for June.