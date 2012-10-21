Archer Daniels bids $2.8 bln for Graincorp

SYDNEY Oct 22 Archer Daniels Midland
has bid A$2.68 billion ($2.77 billion) for Australian rival
Graincorp, a 33 percent premium to the last traded
share price, as the U.S agriculture giant seeks to push ahead in
the global race for grains trading power.
Graincorp, which halted trading in its shares on Friday in
anticipation of the takeover offer, said on Monday it was
reviewing the A$11.75 a share bid, which is subject to a number
of conditions including exclusivity and due diligence.
The bid comes at a time of dramatic consolidation in the
global grains sector amid intense competition to feed
fast-developing countries seeking food security.
GrainCorp said Archer Daniels had said it has acquired a
14.9 percent stake through equity derivative contracts.
Credit Suisse and Greenhill are advising Graincorp.