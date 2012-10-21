UPDATE 1-Archer Daniels bids $2.8 bln for Graincorp

* Potential for rival bidders given long list of suitors
* Bid undervalues Graincorp - analysts
SYDNEY Oct 22 Archer Daniels Midland
has bid A$2.68 billion ($2.77 billion) for Australian rival
Graincorp, a 33 percent premium to the last traded
share price, as the U.S agriculture giant seeks to push ahead in
the global race for grains trading power.
Graincorp, which halted trading in its shares on Friday in
anticipation of the takeover offer, said on Monday it was
reviewing the A$11.75 a share bid, which is subject to a number
of conditions including exclusivity and due diligence.
Analysts tracking Graincorp felt the bid undervalued the
firm, based on past deals. With a potentially long list of rival
bidders including Cargill, Bright Foods, Bunge, Wilmar
and Louis Dreyfus, they expected the board to play
hardball.
The bid comes at a time of consolidation in the global
grains sector amid intense competition to feed fast-developing
countries seeking food security.
Australia is a coveted market as the world's second-largest
wheat exporter with a stable government and policy regime, yet
some analysts who know Archer Daniels primarily as the top U.S.
corn processor and a major producer of ethanol were surprised.
"Given the strategic value of the GrainCorp assets and this
is the last remaining grain company in public ownership, we
believe there could be other interested parties such as other
grain related companies or an Asian buyer," Deutsche Bank
analyst Mark Wilson said in a research note.
JPMorgan said in a note to clients that Graincorp should be
valued at between A$11.88 to A$13.43 a share, based on Viterra's
acquisition of ABB Grain in 2009.
The bid values Graincorp at eight times 2012/13 earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, while
past deals in the sector paid more than 9.5 times, analysts
said.
Archer Daniels has said it acquired a 14.9 percent stake
through equity derivative contracts.
GLOBAL CONSOLIDATION
The bid comes as the four "ABCD" firms that have dominated
the global agricultural business for decades -- Archer Daniels,
Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus -- are emerging from a period
of dismal earnings amid tough new competitors and volatile
markets.
The move is not Archer Daniels's first signal that it wants
to bulk up and push ahead of less acquisitive rivals like
Cargill while seeking to fend off eager new challengers such as
Glencore and Singapore's Olam.
Nearly seven months ago Archer Daniels pulled out of the
race to buy Canadian grain company Viterra, which was eventually
bought by No 1 global commodities trader Glencore in a deal
worth C$6.2 billion ($6.2 billion then).
In May, Japan's Marubeni bought U.S. grain merchant
Gavilon, whose owners included billionaire investor George
Soros, highlighting the intensifying competition for a foothold
in the North American supply chain.
Graincorp is the last available asset with full access to
the Australian grain market.
Business has been booming in the sector and Graincorp raised
its forecast for 2012 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to A$385-A$415 million in
May after posting stronger-than-expected first-half earnings.
Credit Suisse and Greenhill are advising Graincorp.