UPDATE 1-ADM advances takeover of Australia's GrainCorp

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO May 1 Archer Daniels Midland Co on Wednesday said it completed due diligence on GrainCorp Ltd and intends to move forward with a cash offer to acquire the Australian grain handler.
GrainCorp's board, which rejected two earlier offers from ADM during a six-month courtship, last week backed a revised A$13.20 a share deal that included A$1.00 a share in dividends.
The deal needs regulatory approval.
ADM, one of the world's top grain traders, on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, citing lingering pressure from a U.S. drought that slashed harvests last year.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict