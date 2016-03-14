UPDATE 2-Australia's CBH rejects listing proposal, but to review structure

* CBH rejects offer from Australian Grains Consortium
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 14 Australia's largest wheat
exporter Co-operative Bulk Handling Ltd (CBH) rejected a buyout
proposal on Monday, but said it would review its structure and
had received other expressions of interest, potentially putting
itself in play.
CBH said the plan to acquire and immediately list the
co-operative in a deal valued by analysts at up to A$3 billion
($2.2 billion) was not in the best interests of its 4,200 farmer
members. It was also deterred by the presence in the purchasing
consortium of east coast grain handler GrainCorp.
"This unsolicited bid would see Western Australian grain
growers lose control of CBH's strategic supply chain and
GrainCorp acquire a strategic stake in CBH at a discount rather
than a premium," CBH chairman Willy Newman told reporters.
While rejecting the GrainCorp-backed offer, CBH said it had
received "several expressions of interest from other parties".
It would talk to shareholders about its future structure and
produce a proposal for members by the end of September.
Analysts said the decision suggested Australia's biggest
remaining co-operative - a business structure often favoured in
agricultural industries - had acknowledged the call from some
shareholders for change.
"CBH has put itself in a position to be acquired and there
will be a long line of suitors, though politics may muddy the
situation a bit," said a Melbourne-based analyst, who was not
authorised to talk to the media.
Several farmer shareholders in Australia's largest bulk
grain handler told Reuters they were disappointed by the CBH
board decision and would seek a change in structure.
"I want to see CBH transition to a commercialized,
corporatized entity to give it the extra capacity that it needs
to contend with all the new dynamics in the grain market," said
Gary McGill, a grain farmer in Western Australia.
CBH did not name the potential suitors and would not comment
on questions about whether the new parties were proposing a deal
similar to that proposed by the GrainCorp-backed Australian
Grains Champion (AGC) consortium.
A local media report named U.S.-based CHS Inc,
which is owned by producers and co-operatives, as a potential
suitor for CBH.
The Western Australian cooperative refused to rule out CHS
as an entity that had expressed interest.
AGC, which includes farmers and some former directors of
CBH, had proposed to acquire and list the Western Australia
state co-operative in a deal backed by GrainCorp and pension
fund First State Super.
However, the presence of GrainCorp in AGC had stirred
concerns among some farmers that it could eventually acquire
CBH.
AGC said it was not surprised by CBH's rejection, but did
not comment on its future plans.
"I cannot help but wonder on what basis the non-grower
directors, in particular, have satisfied themselves that the
Boards' position is in the best interests of growers," said Brad
Jones, director of AGC in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)