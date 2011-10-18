UPDATE 2-WW Grainger Q3 profit beats, ups FY view

* Q3 adj EPS $2.44 vs est $2.33

* Q3 rev up 11 pct

* Ups FY EPS view to $8.80-$9.00/share, sales growth of 11-12 pct (Rewrites first paragraph, adds details and shares)

Oct 18 WW Grainger Inc's quarterly profit beat market estimates for the sixth straight quarter, and the industrial maintenance and safety products supplier raised its full-year outlook for the third time.

The company raised its full-year profit outlook to $8.80-$9.00 a share, from its earlier forecast of $8.40-$8.70 a share. It expects revenue growth of 11-12 percent, up from prior view of 9-10 percent driven by the Fabory Group acquisition.

In August, Grainger said it was to acquire the Netherlands-based Fabory Group for about $344 million, its biggest takeover in at least a decade. .

Analysts are expecting earnings of $8.76 a share, on sales of $8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's earnings forecast excludes the expected $5 million after-tax gain on the sale of its minority ownership in MRO Korea.

WW Grainger competes with MSC Industrial Direct and Fastenal , which last week reported third-quarter profit in-line with estimates.

Grainger -- considered an industrial bellwether -- which sells everything from abrasives and pumps to padlocks and wrenches, posted third-quarter earnings of $182.1 million, or $2.51 a share, on sales of $2.1 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.44 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, while the market expected earnings of $2.33 a share, on sales of $2.1 billion.

The industrial distributor said United States segment sales rose about 7 percent to $1.7 billion.

Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $155.09 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)