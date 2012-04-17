UPDATE 1-Grainger raises profit forecast

* Sees FY12 EPS at $10.40-$10.80 vs $9.90-$10.65 prior view

April 17 WW Grainger Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations, helped by higher demand for its products in the United States, and the industrial distributor raised its full-year earnings guidance.

Grainger, which competes with MSC Industrial Direct and Fastenal, is considered an industrial bellwether. It sells everything from abrasives and pumps to padlocks and wrenches.

The company, which had sought to sell its Specialty Brands business in December 2010, said it had not received an acceptable offer for the business. It now plans to continue the business, which provides products and services to professionals, electricians, engineers and architects.

For the full year 2012, Grainger expects to earn between $10.40 and $10.80 per share, largely above the $9.90 to $10.65 per share it earlier forecast.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $10.61, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also raised the lower end of its revenue-growth expectation to 12 percent from 10 percent.

For the quarter ended March 31, net income attributable to Grainger rose to $187.5 million, or $2.57 per share, from $157.9 million, or $2.18 per share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 16 percent to $2.19 billion, in line with estimates.

Sales in the United States -- which contributes 78 percent to total revenue -- rose 10 percent to $1.70 billion.

The Chicago-based company's shares, which have gained 73 percent in value since touching a year-low in August, closed at $215.59 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.