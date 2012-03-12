UPDATE 1-Grainger Feb sales rise at its fastest rate in a year

* Feb 2012 sales grow at 18 pct vs 11 pct in Feb 2011
* Strong demand of heavy manufacturing, retail boosts sales
March 12 Industrial maintenance and safety
products supplier WW Grainger Inc's February sales grew
at the fastest rate in at least a year , helped by
stronger demand in its heavy manufacturing and retail business
in the United States.
Grainger, an industrial bellwether, said its
February daily sales increased 18 percent from February 2011.
In the U.S. -- which is Grainger's largest business segment
-- daily sales of heavy manufacturing and retail businesses were
up in the mid teens in February.
Grainger, which competes with MSC Industrial Direct
and Fastenal, said February sales were driven by higher
volumes and pricing.
The company also said that excluding acquisitions, the
organic sales rose 13 percent in the same period.
Shares of the Chicago-based company were trading at $212.71
on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.