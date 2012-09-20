ABN AMRO to shut down 5-person grains desk on CBOT trading floor

CHICAGO, Sept 20 Brokerage ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC will shut down its 5-person grains desk at the Chicago Board of Trade trading floor from Nov. 1 due to a lack of business, company sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The sources said the team of four phone clerks and one runner primarily handled business from investors using the "open outcry" futures trading pits for transactions.

A spokesman for ABN AMRO in Chicago declined to comment.