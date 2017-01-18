Leading ADM corn trader leaves to join Ameropa -sources

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
SINGAPORE Jan 18 The head of corn trading at Archer Daniels Midland Co, Victor Petzold, has left to join Swiss trader Ameropa AG, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Petzold's move is the second high-profile departure from ADM this month as the company and other global agricultural traders grapple with a grain glut that is depressing prices.
ADM and Ameropa both declined to comment.
The chief executive of United States-based Archer Daniels' trading arm in Asia, Frederik Groth, has also left the company, sources said on Friday.
Petzold had worked at German trader Alfred C. Toepfer until 2014 before joining ADM, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Earlier this month COFCO Agri, the international grains business of China's state run COFCO Corp, said that Matt Jansen had resigned as CEO after 18 months in the job. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul, Michael Hogan and Tom Polansek; Editing by David Goodman)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.