UPDATE 2-Argentine court wants Bunge back on grains registry

By Maximiliano Rizzi

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 26 An Argentine court has ordered the government to reinstate commodities-exporting company Bunge ( BG.N ) to the country's grains registry in a ruling that could help the company's bottom line.

The decision by a federal appeals court in Cordoba province, which the government says it will appeal to the country's Supreme Court, was published late on Thursday.

Bunge was kicked off the Argentine exporters' registry in May after the government accused it and other big grain trading houses of tax evasion, a charge the companies flatly deny. [ID:nN28284090]

"Being on the grains list is the only way for companies involved in the trade ... to participate on equal footing," the appeals court ruling said.

A Bunge representative in Argentina declined to comment on the decision. The company, in terms of volume, is Argentina's No.2 grains exporter after Cargill [CARG.UL].

Despite not being in the registry, Bunge can continue exporting grains and agricultural products as usual, but it cannot cash in on certain tax benefits and it faces hurdles to transport goods within the South American country.

Other exporters have been temporarily suspended from the grains registry over the tax allegations but Bunge is the only company to have been expelled from it by the government.

As part of its investigation into grains exporters, the country's AFIP tax agency has sent thousands of tax inspectors to conduct raids at local export offices.

"The AFIP will appeal to the Supreme Court," a source at the agency told Reuters in reference to the appeals court decision, asking not to be identified.

Inspectors raided Bunge premises in October 2010 over an alleged income tax evasion totaling $300 million in what AFIP chief Ricardo Echegaray called the largest case in the history of the tax agency. [ID:nN07150061]

Argentina's government has had a tense relationship with the country's farm sector for years. Growers staged a wave of protests over a tax hike on soy exports in 2008 and both producers and exporters complain about state intervention. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Marguerita Choy)