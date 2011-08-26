UPDATE 2-Argentine court wants Bunge back on grains registry

* U.S.-based export company accused of tax evasion
* Argentina kicked Bunge off grains registry in May
* Not being on registry causes logistical headaches
By Maximiliano Rizzi
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 26 An Argentine court has
ordered the government to reinstate commodities-exporting
company Bunge (BG.N) to the country's grains registry in a
ruling that could help the company's bottom line.
The decision by a federal appeals court in Cordoba
province, which the government says it will appeal to the
country's Supreme Court, was published late on Thursday.
Bunge was kicked off the Argentine exporters' registry in
May after the government accused it and other big grain trading
houses of tax evasion, a charge the companies flatly deny.
"Being on the grains list is the only way for companies
involved in the trade ... to participate on equal footing," the
appeals court ruling said.
A Bunge representative in Argentina declined to comment on
the decision. The company, in terms of volume, is Argentina's
No.2 grains exporter after Cargill [CARG.UL].
Despite not being in the registry, Bunge can continue
exporting grains and agricultural products as usual, but it
cannot cash in on certain tax benefits and it faces hurdles to
transport goods within the South American country.
Other exporters have been temporarily suspended from the
grains registry over the tax allegations but Bunge is the only
company to have been expelled from it by the government.
As part of its investigation into grains exporters, the
country's AFIP tax agency has sent thousands of tax inspectors
to conduct raids at local export offices.
"The AFIP will appeal to the Supreme Court," a source at
the agency told Reuters in reference to the appeals court
decision, asking not to be identified.
Inspectors raided Bunge premises in October 2010 over an
alleged income tax evasion totaling $300 million in what AFIP
chief Ricardo Echegaray called the largest case in the history
Argentina's government has had a tense relationship with
the country's farm sector for years. Growers staged a wave of
protests over a tax hike on soy exports in 2008 and both
producers and exporters complain about state intervention.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein;
