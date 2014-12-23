CORRECTED-China allows imports of Agrisure Viptera GMO corn from Argentina

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27
April 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects that this is the first time this strain has been approved for export to China from Argentina)
BUENOS AIRES Dec 23 Argentina has received authorization to export one of its genetically modified varieties of corn to China for the first time, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.
The Argentine government had been negotiating access to the Chinese market for Syngenta's Agrisure Viptera corn strain for several years. The South American country is the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Richard Lough and Phil Berlowitz)
April 26 Key healthcare stakeholders, led by the World Economic Forum, plan pilot programs this year to show the value of a new model for healthcare that would track and pay for treatment based on how well it works rather than the volume of care.
April 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: ** Czech utility CEZ has received several offers for its assets in Bulgaria and some are interesting, a spokesman said. ** Frontline has made a fifth offer for tanker operator DHT Holdings and given its rival 24 hours to reconsider a deal which billionaire John Fredriksen hopes will forge the world's largest tanker company. ** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the coun