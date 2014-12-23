版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 24日 星期三 06:01 BJT

CORRECTED-China allows imports of Agrisure Viptera GMO corn from Argentina

(Corrects that this is the first time this strain has been approved for export to China from Argentina)

BUENOS AIRES Dec 23 Argentina has received authorization to export one of its genetically modified varieties of corn to China for the first time, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The Argentine government had been negotiating access to the Chinese market for Syngenta's Agrisure Viptera corn strain for several years. The South American country is the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Richard Lough and Phil Berlowitz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐