UPDATE 1-China allows imports of Agrisure Viptera GMO corn from Argentina

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27
April 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds details)
BUENOS AIRES Dec 23 China has approved imports of one of Argentina's genetically modified (GMO) varieties of corn, Syngenta's Agrisure Viptera, Argentina's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.
The Argentine government had been negotiating access to the Chinese market for the corn strain for several years. The South American country is the world's fourth-biggest exporter of corn.
A source in the agriculture ministry said that China had previously authorized the import of other varieties of GMO corn, but that there had been few shipments to the Asian powerhouse.
In its statement, the ministry also said China had cleared the import of Bayer CropScience's A5547-127 strain of soybean, which has local regulatory approval for production in Argentina.
Argentina is a leading global exporter of soybeans and the top supplier of soymeal. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Richard Lough, Phil Berlowitz and Ken Wills)
April 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 26 Key healthcare stakeholders, led by the World Economic Forum, plan pilot programs this year to show the value of a new model for healthcare that would track and pay for treatment based on how well it works rather than the volume of care.
April 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: ** Czech utility CEZ has received several offers for its assets in Bulgaria and some are interesting, a spokesman said. ** Frontline has made a fifth offer for tanker operator DHT Holdings and given its rival 24 hours to reconsider a deal which billionaire John Fredriksen hopes will forge the world's largest tanker company. ** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the coun