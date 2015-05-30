Port workers lift strike threat in Argentina export hub: port chamber

BUENOS AIRES May 30 Port workers in Argentina's
Rosario grains export hub lifted a threat to launch a strike on
Monday to allow further negotiations with employers, the local
port chamber said.
The workers, members of the San Lorenzo branch of the CGT
labor federation, announced their decision on Saturday, a day
after the grains crushers' union reached a pay deal to end a
three-week strike.
The union includes quality control inspectors, loaders and
dock workers and a strike would have risked paralyzing exports
from Rosario, which accounts for 80 percent of Argentina's
grains exports.
Guillermo Wade, head of the Chamber of Port and Maritime
Activities in Rosario's northern San Lorenzo district, said CGT
labor federation officials planned to meet next week with CIARA,
an umbrella group of grains producers and exporters.
"The CGT San Lorenzo branch called to confirm they have
postponed the strike which they had planned for Monday," Wade
said in an email.
Wade said he had spoken directly with the CGT. CGT officials
were not immediately available for comment and calls to CIARA
went unanswered.
Wade's chamber oversees the activities in ports operated by
major international agri-business firms including Bunge Ltd
and Cargill Inc.
Commodity traders in Chicago had been closely following the
three-week strike by the Soyoil Workers Federation, who on
Friday settled for a 27.8 percent pay rise to help keep pace
with inflation. Their strike delayed some shipments as
Argentina soy harvest reaches a peak.
Argentina is the world's leading supplier of soymeal and
soyoil.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Richard; Editing by
W Simon)