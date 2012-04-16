Australia Senate recommends grain storage data shared

SYDNEY, April 16 An Australian Senate committee
inquiry said the introduction of auction systems to allocate
shipping slots to all Australian ports would not necessarily
solve issues that some the country's grain exporters have raised
over port access.
The conclusion came as part of the Senate Committee on Rural
and Regional Affairs and Transport findings on the Australian
export market.
The Senate committee also said "detailed information" about
grain stocks should be published in aggregated form for
dissemination to the market, a proposal the bulk grain handlers
had dismissed as proprietary information.
Despite auction systems being cited as a cure to complaints
by wheat exporters about access to ports, the Senate committee
said it does not see a benefit in extending the systems across
all Australian ports.
The Senate committee said the necessity of extending auction
sites should be assessed by industry body Wheat Export
Australia, which it recommended should have a continuing and
larger role.
The Senate committee also called on significant investment
in transport infrastructure in Australia, particularly rail.