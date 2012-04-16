Australia Senate recommends grain storage data shared

SYDNEY, April 16 An Australian Senate committee inquiry said the introduction of auction systems to allocate shipping slots to all Australian ports would not necessarily solve issues that some the country's grain exporters have raised over port access.

The conclusion came as part of the Senate Committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport findings on the Australian export market.

The Senate committee also said "detailed information" about grain stocks should be published in aggregated form for dissemination to the market, a proposal the bulk grain handlers had dismissed as proprietary information.

Despite auction systems being cited as a cure to complaints by wheat exporters about access to ports, the Senate committee said it does not see a benefit in extending the systems across all Australian ports.

The Senate committee said the necessity of extending auction sites should be assessed by industry body Wheat Export Australia, which it recommended should have a continuing and larger role.

The Senate committee also called on significant investment in transport infrastructure in Australia, particularly rail.