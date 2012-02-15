Impact of downed Brazil soy loader small but looms

* Brazil grain port capacity comfortable early in harvest

* Terminal has no estimate of when new loader in place

* Export capacity could come under pressure by peak harvest

By Fabiola Gomes

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 The shutdown of half the soy and corn export capacity at Brazil's biggest port is expected to have limited short-term impact on grain shipments while harvest is still nascent, representatives at Santos Port said on Wednesday.

But if repairs at the downed Guaruja Grain Terminal (TGG) at Santos drag on into March, global food prices could push higher and buyers of grains in Asia and Europe may face bottlenecks when they turn to Brazil, which is forecast to be largest exporter of soy this year.

Dry bulk carrier MV Milagro, under the Maltese flag, knocked into the water one of the four grain loaders at TGG on Monday night, Latin America's largest port, TGG said.

"TGG operations are totally halted until authorities carry out needed work in the area," the terminal operator, which alone handles about half of the grains throughput in Santos, said in a statement.

The terminal, which has as its main stakeholders local railway ALL, farm commodities processor Bunge Ltd and local soy producer Amaggi, did not give an estimate of how long it would take to replace the loader that it called "totally destroyed".

Nor did it say if or when the other three loaders could receive ships again. The four loaders service one berth simultaneously.

Grain loading capacity is still believed to be comfortable using another grain export terminal at the port known as TEG that was unaffected by the accident. It has almost the same capacity to move grains as TGG.

Brazil is still in the early harvest period of its soybean crop. The leading producer states of Mato Grosso, Parana and Goias started harvesting in January but have only collected a relatively small part of the crops.

Harvesting over the soy belt will pick up speed and peak in March and April, however, which will make a quick removal of the downed loader and resumption of loading at TGG urgent.

Brazil is the world's No. 2 soy producer after the United States but is expected to claim from it the rank of world top soy exporter this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Brazil is now harvesting a soy crop of 70 million tonnes and about 60 million tonnes of corn.

TGG said it was working to resume operations as quickly as possible and said the three remaining bulk loaders were intact.

But the likelihood of a long delay before the fourth loader can be replaced or repaired means Brazil's grain export capacity could still come under pressure weeks from now if new equipment is not in place by the time harvest peaks.

And five days of Carnival festivities are set to start on Friday, which tends to put off serious work here for a week.

A mechanical failure on a loader's conveyor belt at the No. 2 grains port Paranagua a few years ago took a month to repair, meaning the replacement of the TGG loader, shown twisted and lurched into the sea in photos, could take much longer.

Together Paranagua and Santos account for about 55-60 percent of Brazil's capacity to ship soybeans, meal and corn abroad.

Currently the ports account for a larger share of grain exports, although small, because other ports tend not to export grains until harvest picks up in the coming weeks and months in their regions.

If TGG is unable to get its remaining three shiploaders running in the coming weeks, other ports such as Paranagua, 300 miles (500 km) to the south of Santos, and Rio Grande, another 500 miles south from Paranagua, will likely pick up the slack.

Relatively new and smaller ports along Brazil's northeast coast and along the Amazon will also likely pick up shipments of grain coming from the center-west states such as Mato Grosso.

"It may affect the spreads, the bull spreads a bit by shifting some short-term business here (to the U.S.)," said one Chicago Board of Trade trader.