Protesters end blockade of key Brazil grains highways

* Grains rail terminal says truck deliveries normalizing
* Protesters lift blockade after gov't talks offer-report
BRASILIA Aug 31 Grains trucks in Brazil's key
soy and corn state Mato Grosso resumed their journeys to rail
and seaport terminals after indigenous protesters lifted a
blockade on two key highways, transport police and a grains
shipment company said on Friday.
"The traffic is quite intense now. There were a lot of
vehicles waiting, mostly carrying grains," federal highway
policewoman Carla Santana told Reuters.
A worker at the America Latina Logistica rail terminal in
Alto Arraguaia said the pace of grains deliveries had picked up
on Friday. The terminal, the starting point for much of the
state's grains output, is about 1,700 km (1,056 miles) from the
Sao Paulo port of Santos.
The worker, who asked not to be named as he was not
authorized to speak to the media, said the impact of the
roadblocks was minimal as the terminal had continued to load
train wagons with stocks from its warehouses.
Brazilian daily newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo said the
indigenous protesters decided to lift the blockade after
government officials agreed to meet with them in Brasilia to
hear their complaint.
They are demanding the repeal of a recent modification to a
law that facilitates construction works such as hydroelectric
dams inside indigenous reserves.