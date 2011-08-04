UPDATE 2-Cargill, CHS in talks to expand US grain export venture

* Firms currently have joint venture in Washington state
* See growing demand from Asia for wheat, feed grains
(Adds details)
CHICAGO, Aug 4 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] and CHS (CHSCP.O), the largest farm co-op in the United States, said on Thursday they are in discussions to expand their joint venture Temco LLC, an export facility in the Pacific Northwest.
"They are considering expanding the scope in anticipation of continued demand for wheat, feed grains, oilseeds and by-products (distiller's dried grain) into Asia," Cargill and CHS said in a statement.
Temco, a 12-year Cargill/CHS joint venture, currently exports corn, soybeans, and milo from its 3 million-bushel export facility in Tacoma, Washington, to Asian markets.
The companies declined to comment on whether talks included plans to expand the capacity of the facility.
The United States is the world's largest food exporter and the PNW is the main gateway of wheat to Asian buyers.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
