CME says no current plans to introduce VSR in corn futures

| CHICAGO, Sept 24
CHICAGO, Sept 24 CME Group Inc, owner of
the Chicago Board of Trade grain exchange, said on Wednesday it
had no immediate plans to introduce its controversial variable
storage rate (VSR) scheme in its CBOT corn futures, the world
pricing benchmark for the biggest and most valuable feed grain.
"We have no current plans to implement VSR in corn," CME
spokesman Damon Leavell told Reuters.
Leavell said he was responding to Twitter feeds on Wednesday
morning that included a statement that "CME Market Development
says that they have the support to impose VSR on the corn
contract."
CME said earlier this summer that it was reviewing its corn
futures contract, a process it conducts periodically. Industry
sources said among the topics CME is looking at is VSR in corn.
CBOT's soft red winter (SRW) wheat contract is the only CBOT
grain futures that is affected by VSR, a complex formula
introduced in 2010. VSR raises or lowers the costs to store
wheat eligible for delivery against CBOT futures depending on
the shifting price differences in the nearby futures contracts.
CME introduced VSR after loud complaints from grain
merchants and traders about persistent wide gaps between soft
red winter wheat cash prices and futures prices during contract
expirations. Such lack of "convergence" pushed many hedgers,
core CME clients who insure price risk through futures, away
from the market.
At one point, SRW wheat cash prices basis at Toledo, Ohio -
the key CME delivery point for soft red wheat - had dropped to
as much as $2 a bushel below CBOT futures. That gap has mostly
disappeared with VSR on Wednesday, although some SRW wheat
futures traders continue to complain about the scheme's volatile
effects on trading.
Corn cash basis bids at Illinois River locations, the key
delivery points for CBOT corn futures, are now running about 25
to 50 cents per bushel below December futures, a discount which
traders called normal heading into a big harvest.
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)