COLUMN-Agri business outlook tied to crop prices: Gavin Maguire

By Gavin Maguire
CHICAGO, Oct 12 You know commodity trading
conditions are tough when even firms that sit on both the buy
and sell sides of a market still suffer hefty losses.
Such was the case with 140-year old agribusiness giant
Cargill CARG.UL, which recently reported a 66 percent drop in
earnings in the latest quarter over year-ago levels due to
global economic uncertainty and turbulent markets. But Cargill
was far from being the only agribusiness on the receiving end
of a thumping in the July-September quarter, which goes to show
that the old adage that such firms thrive during times of high
and volatile crop prices doesn't always ring true.
SHARING THE PAIN
Cargill's profit-drop shocker captured the attention it did
because it highlighted how even expert traders can get stumped
from time to time. After all, if a fully integrated agri-giant
that controls the entire stream of agricultural production from
grain acquisition through to processing and distribution can't
make money in these markets, how can anyone else?
But as can be seen in the following graphic, all the
agribusiness majors - from Cargill's competitors Archer Daniels
Midland Co (ADM.N) and Bunge LTD (BG.N) to seed producers like
Monsanto (MON.N) and equipment makers such as Deere & Co (DE.N)
- all suffered share price setbacks during the three months to
October 1 as uncertain global markets took a bite out of
corporate performance in the sector.
(Graphic of agribusiness performance:
link.reuters.com/ryd44s )
Even Glencore (GLEN.L) - arguably the most famous
commodities trading firm in the world and supposedly still in a
honeymoon period with investors following its mid-May Initial
Public Offering in London - couldn't swim against the bearish
tides. The Swiss-based outfit lost more than 17 percent in
share value over the quarter and at one-point in August traded
more than 34 percent below its IPO launch price amid the broad
commodity market meltdown.
Of course, much of the weakness seen in commodities
businesses merely reflected the downswing in the broader stock
market over the summer as a general 'risk off' attitude set in
across the board. A range of companies from Wall Street banks
such as Goldman Sachs to household goods producers like Procter
& Gamble to tech leaders like Google all saw their share prices
lose altitude over the quarter.
(Graphic of company performance during Q3:
link.reuters.com/syd44s )
But in many ways agri-related firms performed more poorly
than the broader stock market, thanks to the accompanying
decline in the commodities on which most of agri firms depend.
Seed and fertilizer giant Monsanto, for instance, declined
only 3 percent in share value between July 1 and September 15,
compared to the S&P 500 stock index which was down close to 10
percent over the same period.
By the end of September, however, Monsanto shares were 14
percent off their September 15 levels thanks to the 15 percent
slump in the corn price over that period. The S&P index, by
contrast, dipped 6 percent between September 15 and that
month's end.
In fact, over the second half of September corn's steep
demise forced nearly all agribusiness firms to underperform the
broader stock market, thanks to that commodity's overwhelming
influence on the sector.
(Graphic of the corn price versus agribusiness shares:
link.reuters.com/tyd44s )
Corn's impact on these firms' share prices stems from how
profitable a crop it has become for growers in recent years,
especially in the United States where farmers are projected to
harvest roughly $80 billion of the crop this year alone.
Tight world balances of corn also are leading to
projections of continued strong production of the crop in 2012
and beyond, further influencing the share price valuations of
firms involved in the production, collection and processing of
corn and other key crops.
Such commodity price/share price correlation, however, begs
the question how will corn prices impact these firms going
forward?
HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN?
The answer is already starting to emerge in the share price
performances of the firms, which were dragged lower by corn
throughout the latter half of last month, but are now starting
to press higher as the corn price recovers.
Renewed end-user demand interest coupled with projections
that next year's U.S. corn acreage will almost certainly need
to be above 2011's in order to meet consumption have fueled a
strong recovery bounce in corn values lately, which in turn has
lent support to the firms that engage in the production and
sale of that commodity.
Indeed, in recent sessions nearly all of the firms that
underperformed the stock market during the late-September corn
slump have recently outperformed their benchmarked peers thanks
to corn's robust performance.
The obvious exception has been Bunge, which in many regards
is a far more soybean-centric firm than Monsanto and ADM, for
example, and so is perhaps struggling to glean strength from
the corn market of late while soybeans have so clearly
underperformed that commodity in recent sessions.
(Graphic of corn and soy prices versus agribusiness shares
since October 3: link.reuters.com/vyd44s )
But the soybean market cannot afford to lose substantial
acreage to corn next year due to strong consumption levels of
its own, so in time soybean values should climb relative to
corn and so eventually help the shares of major producers and
processors of that crop.
In all, the fate of agribusinesses is clearly tied up with
the performance and price direction of the crops in which they
are all heavily involved. And given the ongoing need for
continued crop production expansion on nearly all fronts as the
planet grapples with declining crop inventories, the prospects
for firms dedicated to the production and distribution of these
commodities should continue to improve as long as crop prices
remain on a rising trajectory.
Rough patches such as that seen in recent months will still
appear from time to time, but as long as the world generally
consumes more grain and oilseeds than it produces, the longer
term bias of agribusiness earnings should stay to the upside.
