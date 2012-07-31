UPDATE 1-US soy yields risk further fall if no rain -FCStone

* U.S. corn yields probably in 132-138 bushels per acre
range, INTL FCStone
* Soybean yields seen between 37-38 bushels per acre, could
fall to 34-35
* If drought continues, soybean prices could hit $20 per
bushel
MELBOURNE, July 31 U.S. soybean yields may fall
to as low as 34-35 bushels per acre if no rains fall on the
drought-stricken crop in the next two weeks, an official at
New-York based trading firm INTL FCStone said on Tuesday.
U.S. soybean yields were currently forecast at between 37-38
bushels per acre, Peter Nessler Jr., executive vice president
commodities, told Reuters at a grains conference in Melbourne.
"If we don't get much rain between July and August, yields
could fall as low 34-35 bushels per acre," he said.
New crop U.S. corn yields were probably around 132-138
bushels per acre, he added.
"Though there are some people who think we could go as low
as 125, which would be fairly catastrophic," Nessler said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its corn yield
estimate to 146 bushels per acre in June, while forecasting
soybean yields at 40.5 bushels per acre.
The U.S. drought has fired up grains markets over the past
six weeks, lifting corn and soybean prices to record highs
earlier this month.
Corn and soybean conditions in the U.S. Midwest deteriorated
further last week as the most expansive drought in more than 50
years ate away at crop yields in major producing states
including Iowa and Illinois, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said in a report after the market closed on Monday.
Nessler said that if dry weather in the U.S. Midwest
persisted further, "$20 per bushel soybeans, are not out of the
question."
The most actively traded November soy contract was
trading at $16.40 a bushel in Asian trade on Tuesday.