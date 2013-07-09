Nyse Liffe says to launch new EU wheat futures contracts

PARIS, July 9 European commodities exchange NYSE Liffe will launch on July 15 four new futures and options contracts on the Paris-based milling wheat markets as part of an overhaul of its flagship grain futures.

NYSE Liffe will open contracts for Sept. 2015, Dec. 2015, March 2016 and May 2016 delivery, bringing the total number of milling wheat contracts open to 12, it said in a statement.

The commodities exchange owned by NYSE Euronext said last month it would create a new delivery point at the northern French port of Dunkirk, operational from Sept. 2015, and adopt a contract calendar similar to that used in Chicago for its milling wheat futures.

Rapid growth in recent years has created pressure to change the Paris-based wheat futures, which are a price benchmark for the European market, prompting NYSE Liffe to launch a review last year.