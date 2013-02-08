ICE, NYSE deal may open agriculture business to rivals

* Post-merger IPO to include Paris wheat and rapeseed
* Asian exchanges, CME may seek regional diversification
* Competition concerns could bring London markets into play
By Nigel Hunt and Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, Feb 8 ICE plans to spin off
thriving Paris-based agricultural commodity contracts and may
also have to sell London soft commodity contracts if its
acquisition of NYSE Euronext goes through.
Analysts and dealers said CME Group, which is
already the dominant exchange in agricultural commodities, is
likely to be interested in acquiring the Paris markets, which
would provide regional diversification, and that interest is
also likely from Asian exchanges.
ICE announced in December it had agreed to buy NYSE Euronext
for $8.2 billion.
The Atlanta-based exchange has said it plans an initial
public offering of NYSE Euronext's equities and derivatives
businesses that are based in continental Europe after the
acquisition is completed in the second half of this year.
A source with direct knowledge of ICE's plans confirmed this
week that the exchange provisionally planned to keep the cocoa,
coffee and sugar contracts but that Paris-based agricultural
commodity markets would be included in the IPO.
"My guess is that if they spin it (Paris grains) off, the
CME would like to have it, but then we do have a competition
problem and they may not be allowed to take it for having too
big a share in the market," said James Dunsterville, head
analyst with Geneva-based Agrinews.
"I don't think anybody in the industry would necessarily
complain if the CME took it over," he added.
CME Group, through its Chicago Board of Trade subsidiary, has
long provided the global benchmark for prices of grains and
oilseeds with its contracts for corn, wheat, soybeans, soybean
oil and soybean meal.
A CME spokesman said the exchange does "not comment on any
rumours or speculation about any M&A activity".
Trading volumes of the Paris-based milling wheat futures
contract on NYSE Liffe jumped to 7.47 million contracts last
year, up 31 percent from 2011.
"I think we can expect the same kind of very strong growth
continuing (in 2013)," Nick Kennedy, head of business
development, commodity derivatives at NYSE Liffe, said in an
interview last month.
"We can see us actually catching up Chicago in the next five
to 10 years. We are looking to be a very serious contender for
first position in terms of global wheat benchmark."
MONOPOLY WORRIES
Concerns that ICE's acquisition of NYSE Euronext may give
ICE too dominant a role in cocoa, sugar and coffee derivatives
trading could also lead to the sale of those contracts.
Traders and brokers on NYSE Liffe soft agricultural
commodity markets met last week to discuss fears the takeover
might create a near monopoly and hike trading fees, sources who
were present said.
ICE already has U.S.-based contracts in raw sugar, arabica
coffee and cocoa, and the acquisition would add London-based
markets in white sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa.
The source with knowledge of ICE's plans downplayed any
overlap.
"If you look at the products, they are really different,"
the source said. "I think there are participants in the market
who would like to be able to dictate a bit more what goes on in
the market, and so they are making a bit of noise."
The source said, however, that if competition concerns are
raised by regulators, ICE would take any action needed to make
sure the deal is not slowed down, given that these contracts
represent a small part of the business.
Analysts and traders also said Asian exchanges, including
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing which last year
acquired the London Metal Exchange, could be interested in
acquiring agricultural contracts.
"The agricultural derivatives activity of the Matif (Paris
grain futures) ... would be of interest to exchanges that want
to pursue their regional diversification around the world, both
U.S. and also Asian exchanges," said Jean Cordier, a professor
at French food and agriculture university Agrocampus Ouest.
A Hong Kong Exchange spokeswoman said it had "no specific
plans" related to the agricultural commodities contracts in
question.