CME Group prevails in lawsuit over grain settlement rules

| CHICAGO, March 31
CHICAGO, March 31 CME Group Inc can keep
in place rules that factor in electronic trades for settling
end-of-day grain futures prices, an Illinois judge ruled on
Monday following a legal challenge from veterans of the Chicago
trading floor.
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Jean Prendergast Rooney in
Chicago ruled that CME Group, which owns the Chicago Board of
Trade, had the authority to implement the settlement method in
June 2012.
A group of traders from the CBOT's 140-year-old agricultural
trading floor sued the exchange in June 2012 to overturn the
method, saying that it was putting them out of business. Prior
to the change, CME Group had a century-old tradition of settling
futures prices for crops like corn and soybeans based on
transactions executed in open-outcry pits.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)