NYSE Liffe mulls longer hours for Paris grain futures

By Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent

PARIS, Nov 7 NYSE Liffe is considering extending trading hours for its Paris-based crop futures by January to adjust to a new publication time for closely followed U.S. government grain forecasts, the commodity exchange operator said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has decided to change the release time of its major crop reports from January in response to longer hours in U.S. grain futures markets that have altered trading patterns.

The move is designed to shift the publication of the USDA reports to later in the U.S. day when volumes are higher, but this will also mean the reports will come out half an hour before the close in Paris, leaving little time for operators to adjust to the data that often provokes price swings.

NYSE Liffe is currently surveying users in Europe and other parts of the world to see if there is support for changing trading hours of its Paris-based futures, the exchange said.

"We've taken into account the fact the USDA reports are going to be published at 18h00 Paris time as of January," Lionel Porte, commodity product manager at NYSE Liffe, said.

"The aim of our survey is to consult the market to see if it wants to align with the (USDA) reports in January."

The USDA's major crop estimates are currently released at 1430 Paris time (1330 GMT), four hours before the close of trading at 1830.

Any change to trading hours for the Paris futures would apply on a daily basis and not just on USDA report days, Porte said, adding there were no technical or regulatory barriers to introducing new hours in time for January.

NYSE Liffe main crop futures contracts are for milling wheat, rapeseed and maize (corn). Any change in trading hours would not concern its feed wheat or soft commodity futures based in London, the exchange said.

Regarding market transparency, NYSE Liffe said it plans to introduce for its Paris futures "Commitment of Traders" reports to show positions held by different types of operators, as it has done for its London soft commodity and feed wheat futures.

But this would not be possible before 2014 when NYSE Liffe will take over responsibility for clearing its Paris futures after the end of its contract with LCH.Clearnet.

In a separate review aimed at improving its flagship milling wheat contract, the exchange said it was surveying members over possible changes, with a focus on adding more delivery points.

The review will also consider changes to the contract calendar and to quality specifications, with the possible introduction of requirements for protein content and Hagberg falling numbers, two common criteria used by flour makers.

The review has led NYSE Liffe to delay the launch of November 2015 futures and options for milling wheat, which were due to open for trading on Nov. 13, the exchange said.