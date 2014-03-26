Grain handlers plan new port on Australia's east coast

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
SYDNEY, March 27 A consortium of grain handlers plans to build a new port terminal at Port Kembla in Australia's New South Wales state, adding to competition among grain handlers across the country's east coast.
Logistics business Qube Holdings said it has formed a joint venture with a unit of Singapore's Noble Group to develop the multi-user handling facility.
Cargill Group and Emerald Grain have been granted the option to acquire up to a 20 percent stake each in the new venture, Quattro Grain, Qube said.
"Our aim is to create a truly integrated supply chain from the farm gate to the international end user - by doing this we create efficiencies and premiums which are passed on to the grower," said John Murray, Emerald Grain's Managing Director,
The new terminal was expected to be up and running in 2015, a spokeswoman for Emerald Grain said.
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.