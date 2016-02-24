Cargill to invest $100 mln in Ukraine grain terminal

KIEV Feb 24 U.S. agriculture giant Cargill
will invest $100 million in building a new grain
terminal at Ukraine's Black Sea port of Yuzhny, Ukrainian Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.
The terminal, near Ukraine's biggest port city of Odessa,
will have an annual loading capacity of 5 million tonnes of
grain and other commodities, Andriy Pivovarsky, Ukrainian
infrastructure minister, said after a signing ceremony.
The ministry last year said Cargill, one of the world's
largest privately-held corporations, would be able to open the
terminal by 2017.
Ukraine is currently able to ship about 35 million tonnes of
grain from its sea ports but the government has said it wants to
double export loading capacity within the next five years.
Ukraine is likely to export a record 37 million tonnes of
grain this season.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Potter)