UPDATE 1-Cargill joint venture to build grain terminal in Ukraine

KIEV Feb 24 U.S. agriculture giant Cargill
and Ukraine's M.V. Cargo said they would build and
operate a grain terminal at Ukraine's Black Sea port of Yuzhny
under a $100 million joint venture agreement signed on
Wednesday.
The terminal, near Ukraine's biggest port city of Odessa,
will have an annual loading capacity of 5 million tonnes of
grain and other commodities, Andriy Pivovarsky, Ukrainian
infrastructure minister, said after the signing ceremony.
Ukraine, which is set to export a record amount of grain
this year, has said it wants to double loading capacity for
grain exports from its ports over the next few years.
"Through this investment Ukraine's port infrastructure will
be expanded and will provide greater efficiencies to connect
Ukraine's surplus agricultural crops with the parts of the world
demanding more food," Andreas Rickmers, head of Cargill's grains
and oilseeds business in Europe, said at the signing ceremony.
"It will add to our footprint of port facilities in the
Black Sea region and confirms our intention to keep investing in
Ukraine's agricultural sector," he said.
Cargill, one of the world's largest privately owned
corporations, said construction of the terminal would begin this
month and was expected to be completed by the spring of 2018.
Odessa-based MV Cargo will finance the project with private
funds as well as a loan, currently under discussion, from the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the
International Finance Corporation, a spokeswoman for Cargill
said.
The joint venture will operate the terminal and Cargill will
be a major customer, but the facility will also be open to third
parties, she said.
Ukraine is currently able to ship about 35 million tonnes of
grain from its sea ports but the government has said it wants to
double export loading capacity within the next five years.
Ukraine is likely to export a record 37 million tonnes of
grain this season.
