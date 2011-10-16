Grains Week Ahead-Prices hinge on demand; soy set to lead

* Demand could set the pace for markets
* USDA provides fundamental fodder for investors
* Will China add to corn purchases?
* Risk trade keeps eye on Europe debt crisis
By K.T. Arasu
CHICAGO, Oct 16 With the U.S. government laying
out a scenario of ample grain supply in the United States and
around the globe next year, investors will now shift their
focus to demand for bets on how prices will trend.
Fundamental factors, which have been playing second fiddle
to the crisis in Europe the last few weeks, could come to the
forefront after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly
report last week pointed to a world awash with wheat and
adequate in corn supplies. Soy stocks though were tight.
There were fresh signs of consumers wading back into the
cash grain markets to pick up relative bargains following a
substantial decline in prices from their peaks.
But any new demand would have to be set against whether
investors have regained their appetite for risky assets as the
debt crisis in Europe nears a solution.
Most notably, China booked nearly 1 million tonnes of U.S.
corn last week and traders were expecting the world's second
largest consumer of the grain used for feed and ethanol to buy
more as the country restocks depleting state coffers.
"The markets going forward will be driven by demand," said
Jake Vrabel, senior vice president of agricultural products at
M.F. Global in Chicago.
He also expected prices for Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures Cc1 to be rangebound this week, trading between $6.20
to $6.55 per bushel and peaking at $6.75 by year's end. Prices
for spot corn futures closed at $6.40 on Friday.
SOYBEANS ON THE REBOUND
"The market has exhausted price discovery relative to
supply," Vrabel said, alluding to supply-demand data from the
USDA last week that showed U.S. corn ending stocks at 866
million bushels, up 29 percent from its September estimate.
CBOT corn futures rose for a second straight week, helped
in part by a sharp rally fueled by talk of China making a large
purchase. Prices eased on the day the sale was confirmed.
CBOT corn and soybean futures were expected to see
continued support from firm prices in U.S. cash markets, where
farmers have remained reluctant sellers even as the harvest
advanced.
CBOT corn futures have rallied 12 percent to $6.40 from a
low of $5.72 per bushel on Oct. 3, but they remain 20 percent
below the all-time high near $8 set in June.
Soybean futures Sc1 have rebounded 10 percent from a low
of $11.52-1/4 on Oct. 7 to nearly $13 and analysts expected the
market to build on its gains due to tight stocks.
Tim Emslie, research manager for Country Hedging in St
Paul, Minneapolis, said the risk of U.S. soybean yield rising
has been reduced by the USDA's report last week trimming the
yield by nearly 1 percent to 41.5 bushels per acre.
"With the yield coming down, it takes off some of the risk
of yield going higher. There had been some talk of yield rising
to 42 or 43 bushels, but that is now off the table," he said,
adding that stocks were also tighter from a month ago.
EYE ON HARVEST PROGRESS
The soybean harvest was also winding down in parts of the
Midwest, which would ease pressure on prices. Traders were
expecting the overall harvest to be 66 percent to 69 percent
complete as of Sunday, up from 51 percent the previous week.
"The harvest is pretty much over. Now we have to see what
the relationship is between demand and prices," Emslie said.
Traders were expecting the corn harvest to be 42 percent to
45 percent complete, up from 33 percent the previous week.
The USDA's weekly export sales report on Friday showed that
83 percent of total soy sales were to China, the world's No. 1
buyer of the oilseed and the top market for the United States.
Investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said in a note to
clients that it continued to expect soybean prices to
outperform corn prices, citing its three-month target at $12.60
per bushel and the six-month target at $13.00.
"Specially, the tightening of the soybean balance relative
to the corn balance requires that soybean prices either
outperform corn prices in coming to secure sufficient acreage
or will need to rally sharply next summer to achieve demand
destruction in the face of lower supplies," it said.
While the USDA raised its estimate of U.S. corn ending
stocks by 29 percent from September, it tightened U.S. soybean
stocks by 3 percent from last month.
(Reporting by K.T. Arasu; Editing by Marguerita Choy)