Grains Week Ahead-Prices hinge on demand; soy set to lead

By K.T. Arasu

CHICAGO, Oct 16 With the U.S. government laying out a scenario of ample grain supply in the United States and around the globe next year, investors will now shift their focus to demand for bets on how prices will trend.

Fundamental factors, which have been playing second fiddle to the crisis in Europe the last few weeks, could come to the forefront after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly report last week pointed to a world awash with wheat and adequate in corn supplies. Soy stocks though were tight.

There were fresh signs of consumers wading back into the cash grain markets to pick up relative bargains following a substantial decline in prices from their peaks.

But any new demand would have to be set against whether investors have regained their appetite for risky assets as the debt crisis in Europe nears a solution.

Most notably, China booked nearly 1 million tonnes of U.S. corn last week and traders were expecting the world's second largest consumer of the grain used for feed and ethanol to buy more as the country restocks depleting state coffers.

"The markets going forward will be driven by demand," said Jake Vrabel, senior vice president of agricultural products at M.F. Global in Chicago.

He also expected prices for Chicago Board of Trade corn futures Cc1 to be rangebound this week, trading between $6.20 to $6.55 per bushel and peaking at $6.75 by year's end. Prices for spot corn futures closed at $6.40 on Friday.

SOYBEANS ON THE REBOUND

"The market has exhausted price discovery relative to supply," Vrabel said, alluding to supply-demand data from the USDA last week that showed U.S. corn ending stocks at 866 million bushels, up 29 percent from its September estimate.

CBOT corn futures rose for a second straight week, helped in part by a sharp rally fueled by talk of China making a large purchase. Prices eased on the day the sale was confirmed.

CBOT corn and soybean futures were expected to see continued support from firm prices in U.S. cash markets, where farmers have remained reluctant sellers even as the harvest advanced.

CBOT corn futures have rallied 12 percent to $6.40 from a low of $5.72 per bushel on Oct. 3, but they remain 20 percent below the all-time high near $8 set in June.

Soybean futures Sc1 have rebounded 10 percent from a low of $11.52-1/4 on Oct. 7 to nearly $13 and analysts expected the market to build on its gains due to tight stocks.

Tim Emslie, research manager for Country Hedging in St Paul, Minneapolis, said the risk of U.S. soybean yield rising has been reduced by the USDA's report last week trimming the yield by nearly 1 percent to 41.5 bushels per acre.

"With the yield coming down, it takes off some of the risk of yield going higher. There had been some talk of yield rising to 42 or 43 bushels, but that is now off the table," he said, adding that stocks were also tighter from a month ago.

EYE ON HARVEST PROGRESS

The soybean harvest was also winding down in parts of the Midwest, which would ease pressure on prices. Traders were expecting the overall harvest to be 66 percent to 69 percent complete as of Sunday, up from 51 percent the previous week.

"The harvest is pretty much over. Now we have to see what the relationship is between demand and prices," Emslie said.

Traders were expecting the corn harvest to be 42 percent to 45 percent complete, up from 33 percent the previous week.

The USDA's weekly export sales report on Friday showed that 83 percent of total soy sales were to China, the world's No. 1 buyer of the oilseed and the top market for the United States.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said in a note to clients that it continued to expect soybean prices to outperform corn prices, citing its three-month target at $12.60 per bushel and the six-month target at $13.00.

"Specially, the tightening of the soybean balance relative to the corn balance requires that soybean prices either outperform corn prices in coming to secure sufficient acreage or will need to rally sharply next summer to achieve demand destruction in the face of lower supplies," it said.

While the USDA raised its estimate of U.S. corn ending stocks by 29 percent from September, it tightened U.S. soybean stocks by 3 percent from last month. (Reporting by K.T. Arasu; Editing by Marguerita Choy)