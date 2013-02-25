Hard red wheat poised to eclipse CBOT soft red after KCBT deal

By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Feb 25 The Kansas City Board of Trade's
lightly traded hard red winter wheat futures contract is
positioned to become the new benchmark for U.S. wheat prices
following a takeover by CME Group, traders said.
The size of the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop, which is
used to make bread rolls, is the best argument for why volumes
for the futures contract that track the crop should rise, and
eventually eclipse CME's Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter
wheat contract.
"Hard red winter wheat in the United States is the biggest
crop," said Jerry Gidel, chief feed grains analyst for Rice
Dairy. "It should be the most represented and where the
investors should be."
U.S. farmers harvested 1.004 billion bushels of hard red
winter wheat last year and the crop is typically 2-1/2 times the
size of the soft red winter wheat crop, which is mostly grown in
areas east of the Mississippi River and used as a key ingredient
in cakes.
CME Group, the parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, bought
the Kansas City Board of Trade for $126 million in cash in 2012.
The exchange operator said it will close the storied KCBT
trading pits in June, moving all trading of its hard red winter
wheat futures to the electronic platform or the CBOT floor.
CME said it can make trading more efficient by locating the
KCBT wheat futures and options pits next to the CBOT wheat pits,
which will make hard red winter wheat trading easier than ever
for Chicago customers.
But it will take time for hard red winter wheat to usurp
soft red winter wheat's position in the trading pits and on the
screens, where most of the trades actually occur.
"The people who trade the fundamentals ... need to be more
comfortable with the contract," said Glenn Hollander, a Chicago
based grain merchandiser and CBOT floor veteran. "I do not know
if that is three years, three months, or 30 years."
A catalyst such as a severe drought in the U.S. Plains,
where much of the hard red winter wheat crop is produced, or a
surge in demand for U.S. wheat exports due to global crop
turmoil, could provide a quick influx of money and volume into
hard red winter wheat futures.
Hard red winter wheat volumes have a long way to go to
eclipse soft red winter wheat as the benchmark. During 2012,
monthly volume for soft red winter wheat averaged 2.28 million
contracts compared to just 441,850 contracts for hard red winter
wheat.
Additionally, soft red winter wheat volume jumped 12.7
percent in 2012 compared to 2011 while hard red winter wheat
volume fell by 16.4 percent.
Soft red winter wheat's established position as the leader
will make it hard to be passed as traders are creatures of habit
and reluctant to change practices.
But one trader on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade
said that the KCBT hard red winter is a better contract than
CBOT soft red winter wheat, and that volumes for the hard red
winter wheat will quickly pick up once CBOT traders get used to
trading it.
The influx of speculative money into the soft red winter
wheat contract in recent years has boosted volumes but also led
to a lack of convergence between futures and cash prices. This
has made it more difficult for commercial buyers to hedge their
grain, which some veteran floor traders have said destroyed what
the contract was designed to do.
CBOT has adopted a complex system of variable storage rates
to try to address this problem with the soft red winter wheat
contract but traders said the KCBT's simpler set of seasonal
storage fees is preferable.
CBOT's takeover of hard red winter wheat trading will make
it easier for its customers to build up spreads between hard red
winter wheat and other contracts it lists such as corn, which
traders said will help start the transition to more active
trading of hard red winter wheat.
"Being able to have that ... will definitely increase the
volumes of hard red winter wheat and it will ultimately have the
largest open interest," Rice Dairy's Gidel said. "It is going to
be quicker and faster than people think."