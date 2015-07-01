Chambers Street Properties and Gramercy Property Trust to merge

July 1 Chambers Street Properties said
it would merge with Gramercy Property Trust Inc to
create the largest U.S. industrial and office net lease real
estate investment trust.
Gramercy shareholders will get 3.1898 shares of Chambers
Street for each Gramercy share held. The offer of $25.36 per
share, represents a premium of 8.5 percent to Gramercy's Tuesday
close.
The deal is worth $1.45 billion, according to Reuters
calculations, based on 57.3 million Gramercy shares outstanding
as on May 5. The combined firm will have an enterprise value of
about $5.7 billion.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)