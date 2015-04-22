Gran Tierra defends board as activist launches proxy battle

April 22 Gran Tierra Energy Inc, the
latest Canadian oil and gas company to face a proxy battle with
an activist investor, on Wednesday defended its board's efforts
to turn the company around.
West Face Capital Inc launched a bid on Tuesday to overthrow
Gran Tierra's board, outlining a plan to put up a slate of six
nominees to replace the current four-member board, which it says
has failed investors.
The Toronto-based asset management firm is critical of Gran
Tierra's efforts to build out its business in Peru, Argentina
and Brazil, and wants the Calgary-based company to focus its
attention on core assets in Colombia.
Gran Tierra, which has been hit hard by 10-month slide in
oil and gas prices, said it is making significant cost cuts
across its operations and is taking "decisive action to reshape
the company and usher in a new era at Gran Tierra."
The company also said it is focused on its Colombian
properties and is curtailing spending elsewhere.
"We take the views of our stockholders seriously and have
had, and will continue to have, conversations with West Face,"
the company said in a statement.
The sharp fall in U.S. crude prices has activist investors
eyeing debt-ridden energy companies, though most are waiting for
the volatility to subside. Last month, Legacy Oil + Gas Inc
formed a special committee to deal with hedge fund
FrontFour Capital's move to gain three seats on its board.
Shares of Gran Tierra closed up slightly at C$4.34 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; editing by Andrew Hay)