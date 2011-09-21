UPDATE 1-Gran Colombia Gold cuts jobs at Segovia ops

* To eliminate 603 positions at Segovia ops

* Segovia job cuts to reduce costs by $2 mln a month

* To expand Maria Dama mill in Segovia (Follows alerts)

Sept 21 Canada's Gran Colombia Gold , currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia, laid off 603 employees at its Segovia operations in a move to trim costs.

Gran Colombia completed the workforce reduction in early September, bringing the number of employees down to about 825 at its Segovia operations. This move will reduce costs by more than $2 million a month.

The company, which has six underground mines in operation in Colombia, also took steps to increase production at its Segovia properties located in Antioquia Department.

These steps included installing a new crusher system -- a machine used to reduce rock to gravel -- at its Maria Dama mill in Segovia to boost capacity to 700 tonnes per day from 535 tonnes per day. The miner also replaced four smaller mills with a new ball mill.

The new mill is expected to be onsite in the fourth quarter and fully operational in the first quarter of 2012.

The Toronto-based company's shares closed at 66 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)