UPDATE 1-Gran Colombia's Mazamorras exploration camp attacked

Oct 12 Canada's Gran Colombia Gold ,
currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in
Colombia, said its Mazamorras exploration camp was attacked by
unknown invaders who set fire to buildings and caused
considerable damage.
The company, that has six underground mines in operation in
Colombia, said no employees or contractors were injured.
Gran Colombia said it is evaluating the extent of the damage
and the effect it will have on the drilling program underway at
the property.
The miner said Mazamorras is not a producing property and
the damage has not affected production at its Segovia or Marmato
properties.
The Toronto-based company's shares closed at 68 Canadian
cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
