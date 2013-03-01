版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 21:33 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold says 2013 sustaining capital expenditures will be about US$4.5 mln

March 1 Gran Colombia Gold Corp : * Provides business update and 2013 outlook * Says sustaining capital expenditures for 2013 will total approximately US$4.5 million * Expected production level of 110,000 ounces of gold for 2013 * Says "further cost reductions have been identified and are being evaluated" * Source text * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐