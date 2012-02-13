HK's Winsway moves closer to $1 bln Grand Cache deal

* HK-listed Winsway to put Grand Cache bid to vote on Feb.
28
* Winsway, Marubeni secure $400 mln loans to fund buy
HONG KONG Feb 13 Winsway Coking Coal
Holdings Ltd said on Monday it received regulatory
approval to seek a shareholders' meeting on a proposed purchase
of Canadian coal miner Grand Cache Coal Corp, moving
closer to the nearly $1 billion takeover.
The company secured Hong Kong stock exchange approval to
send its formal bid proposal to a shareholder vote on Feb. 28.
Winsway, an importer and distributor of coking coal from
Mongolia into China, made the bid of about C$984.7 million ($991
million) for Grand Cache in October with Japanese trading house
Marubeni Corp, with two-thirds in cash and one-third
from bank loans.
Winsway and Marubeni secured up to $400 million in loans to
fund the purchase on Friday, the Hong-Kong listed company said
in a separate statement. The 35-month loan will pay interest
equal to 3-month Libor plus 4.5 percent a year, or 5.006
percent, according to a Winsway filing in Hong Kong.
Shares in Winsway came under pressure last month after fraud
allegations from a mysterious research firm called Jonestown
Research. Winsway refuted the allegations, calling the report
flawed and full of errors.
Winsway's stock tumbled 14 percent over two days after the
Jonestown Research allegations surfaced, but has gained nearly
20 percent since then. The stock was down 0.9 percent at HK$2.15
in late afternoon trading on Monday.