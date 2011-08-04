CORRECTED-BRIEF-Grand Canyon Education Q2 results

(Corrects revenue view)
Aug 4 Grand Canyon Education Inc : * Reports second quarter 2011 results * Auto Alert - Q2 earnings per share $0.29 * Auto Alert - Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Auto Alert - Q2 revenue $103.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.6 million * Sees H2 2011 revenue up 13 to 15 percent * Sees adjusted EBITDA margins are 23.5% in the second half of 2011.
更多 公司新闻(英文)
