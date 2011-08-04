UPDATE 2-Grand Canyon Q2 profit beats Street; shares up

* Q2 EPS $0.29 vs est $0.23

Aug 4 For-profit education provider Grand Canyon Education Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher operating margins despite a slowdown in student enrollment growth.

The enrollment growth was 9 percent, compared with 31.5 percent last year. The slowdown was mainly due to a change in the way the company disburses federal aid.

Though the amount of aid does not go down, students have to pass tougher criteria to get full access to aid, which results in a reduction in federal aid to non-performing students sooner and a period of slowing enrollments.

The U.S. government introduced tougher rules for the sector to make it more accountable for the federal aid it receives to fund student loans. Access to federal student aid, which is a primary source of profit for these colleges, is dependent on a company's student loan repayment rate.

Grand Canyon's operating margin grew to 22 percent from 21 percent last year and reaffirmed its second-half revenue growth outlook of 13-15 percent.

The company increased the authorization under its existing stock repurchase program by $25 million to $50 million.

Grand Canyon's net income was $13.3 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with $12.4 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 6 percent to $103.1 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 23 cents a share on revenue of $104.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $14.29 on Thursday on Nasdaq. They were up 2 percent in after-market trade. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon and Maju Samuel)