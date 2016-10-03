Winnebago to buy Grand Design Recreational Vehicle for $500 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Motorhome maker Winnebago Industries Inc said on Monday it would buy Grand Design Recreational Vehicle Co, a maker of towable recreational vehicles, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $500 million.
The combined company will have proforma revenue of about $1.4 billion, Winnebago said. Forest City, Iowa-based Winnebago reported revenue of $977 million for the year ended Aug. 29, 2015.
Winnebago said the acquisition was expected to be immediately accretive to profit margins and earnings per share. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
