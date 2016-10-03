Winnebago to buy Grand Design Recreational Vehicle for $500 mln

Oct 3 Motorhome maker Winnebago Industries Inc said on Monday it would buy Grand Design Recreational Vehicle Co, a maker of towable recreational vehicles, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $500 million.

The combined company will have proforma revenue of about $1.4 billion, Winnebago said. Forest City, Iowa-based Winnebago reported revenue of $977 million for the year ended Aug. 29, 2015.

Winnebago said the acquisition was expected to be immediately accretive to profit margins and earnings per share. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)