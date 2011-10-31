UPDATE 4-Canada's Grande Cache agrees to C$1 bln buyout

* All-cash deal for Canada coal miner worth about C$1 bln

* Winsway, Marubeni to pay C$10 per Grande Cache share

* Grande Cache shares surge 67 pct on the TSX

* Deal is part of M&A wave fueled by Chinese demand (Adds analyst comment; updates share price move)

By Euan Rocha

TORONTO, Oct 31 Canada's Grande Cache Coal GCE.TO has accepted a C$1 billion ($1 billion) takeover offer from two Asian traders aiming to cash in on rising demand from China's steelmakers.

Winsway Coking Coal (1733.HK) - an importer of coking coal into China -- and Marubeni Corp (8002.T) - a Japanese trading house - will pay C$10 cash for each Grande Cache share, a 70 percent premium to its Oct. 28 close.

The Calgary, Alberta-based miner owns leases that contain more than 300 million tonnes of coal in the Smoky River coal field, located in the Western Canadian province of Alberta.

The offer, announced on Monday, is the latest in a flurry of deals within the global coal industry that includes Peabody Energy's BTU.N $5 billion offer to buy Australia's Macarthur Coal MCC.AX.

Miners are scrambling to bolster their coal reserves in anticipation of rising demand from both China and India [ID:nL3E7L42UL] [ID:nT5E7L601P] even though uncertainty still surrounds the broad economic outlook. Producers of thermal coal used in power plants, as well as coking or metallurgical coal, used to make steel, have become acquisition targets.

Grande Cache, the most active stock on the TSX on Monday, was also the biggest gainer, up C$3.94 to C$9.81 in afternoon trading.

"We believe the arrangement is a compelling transaction for Grande Cache Coal's shareholders and recognizes our highly attractive mining operation," Grande Cache Chief Executive Robert Stan said in a statement.

The Calgary, Alberta-based coking coal miner said its board unanimously approved the deal and believes that it is in the best interest of shareholders. Directors and officers of Grande Cache have agreed to tender their shares in favor of the deal.

Canaccord Genuity Gary Lampard wrote in a note to clients that he doubts a competing bid for Grande Cache will emerge.

"We believe that Grade Cache's high cash costs argue against a competing bid from a mining company, and break fees of about C$0.60 per share handicap competing bids from either the steel industry or other trading companies," Lampard wrote.

The company, which has produced coal since 2004, said it would not initiate talks with other parties about a possible business combination. Grande Cache has also given Winsway and Marubeni the right to match any competing bid that may emerge.

Grande Cache, which produced about 1.55 million tonnes of coal in fiscal 2011, had previously said it was targeting an annual run rate of 3.5 million tonnes by the end of fiscal 2013.

The proposed bid lifted shares of other Canadian-listed coal miners. Shares of Cline Mining CMK.TO and Southgobi (SGQ.TO) rose 21 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Earlier this month, New Hope (NHC.AX), an Australian coal miner, put itself up for auction after receiving numerous approaches. Peabody is in the process of buying Macarthur on its own after ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), the world's largest steelmaker, pulled out of a joint bid. [ID:nL5E7LP286] (Reporting by Euan Rocha, editing by Frank McGurty)