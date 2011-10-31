UPDATE 4-Canada's Grande Cache agrees to C$1 bln buyout

* All-cash deal for Canada coal miner worth about C$1 bln
* Winsway, Marubeni to pay C$10 per Grande Cache share
* Grande Cache shares surge 67 pct on the TSX
* Deal is part of M&A wave fueled by Chinese demand
(Adds analyst comment; updates share price move)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Oct 31 Canada's Grande Cache Coal
GCE.TO has accepted a C$1 billion ($1 billion) takeover offer
from two Asian traders aiming to cash in on rising demand from
China's steelmakers.
Winsway Coking Coal (1733.HK) - an importer of coking coal
into China -- and Marubeni Corp (8002.T) - a Japanese trading
house - will pay C$10 cash for each Grande Cache share, a 70
percent premium to its Oct. 28 close.
The Calgary, Alberta-based miner owns leases that contain
more than 300 million tonnes of coal in the Smoky River coal
field, located in the Western Canadian province of Alberta.
The offer, announced on Monday, is the latest in a flurry
of deals within the global coal industry that includes Peabody
Energy's BTU.N $5 billion offer to buy Australia's Macarthur
Coal MCC.AX.
Miners are scrambling to bolster their coal reserves in
anticipation of rising demand from both China and India
[ID:nL3E7L42UL] [ID:nT5E7L601P] even though uncertainty still
surrounds the broad economic outlook. Producers of thermal coal
used in power plants, as well as coking or metallurgical coal,
used to make steel, have become acquisition targets.
Grande Cache, the most active stock on the TSX on Monday,
was also the biggest gainer, up C$3.94 to C$9.81 in afternoon
trading.
"We believe the arrangement is a compelling transaction for
Grande Cache Coal's shareholders and recognizes our highly
attractive mining operation," Grande Cache Chief Executive
Robert Stan said in a statement.
The Calgary, Alberta-based coking coal miner said its board
unanimously approved the deal and believes that it is in the
best interest of shareholders. Directors and officers of Grande
Cache have agreed to tender their shares in favor of the deal.
Canaccord Genuity Gary Lampard wrote in a note to clients
that he doubts a competing bid for Grande Cache will emerge.
"We believe that Grade Cache's high cash costs argue
against a competing bid from a mining company, and break fees
of about C$0.60 per share handicap competing bids from either
the steel industry or other trading companies," Lampard wrote.
The company, which has produced coal since 2004, said it
would not initiate talks with other parties about a possible
business combination. Grande Cache has also given Winsway and
Marubeni the right to match any competing bid that may emerge.
Grande Cache, which produced about 1.55 million tonnes of
coal in fiscal 2011, had previously said it was targeting an
annual run rate of 3.5 million tonnes by the end of fiscal
2013.
The proposed bid lifted shares of other Canadian-listed
coal miners. Shares of Cline Mining CMK.TO and Southgobi
(SGQ.TO) rose 21 percent and 5 percent, respectively.
Earlier this month, New Hope (NHC.AX), an Australian coal
miner, put itself up for auction after receiving numerous
approaches. Peabody is in the process of buying Macarthur on
its own after ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), the world's largest
steelmaker, pulled out of a joint bid. [ID:nL5E7LP286]
(Reporting by Euan Rocha, editing by Frank McGurty)