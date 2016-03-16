Grandi Stazioni says to open data room shortly to seven bidders

MILAN, March 16 Italy's Grandi Stazioni said on
Wednesday seven potential bidders would start looking in detail
at the railway retailer's financial data in coming days as the
group's privatisation process advances.
Grandi Stazioni said its shareholders Italian railways
Ferrovie dello Stato and Eurostazioni had selected a short-list
of possible buyers which included private equity firms Lone
Star, BC Partners, Terra Firma, as well as Deutsche Asset
Management together with ATP and Poste Vita.
Grandi Stazioni reported a 10 percent rise in 2015 revenues
to 231 million euros. Net profit rose 16 percent last year to 23
million euros, it said.
