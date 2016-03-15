UPDATE 2-Italy's Campari to acquire French liqueur maker Grand Marnier

* Campari will launch friendly takeover bid for Grand
Marnier
* U.S. set to become Campari's biggest market after deal
* Campari hopes to relaunch growth at Grand Marnier
By Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia
MILAN, March 15 Italy's Campari, the
world's sixth largest spirits company, is to launch a friendly
takeover bid for Grand Marnier valuing the French
liqueur maker at 684 million euros ($760 million) as it bets on
growth in North America.
Campari, best known for the eponymous red aperitif and the
orange Aperol bitter, has grown through a slew of acquisitions
since 1995. It hopes the French brand will help it further cash
in on a classic cocktail renaissance among young Americans.
"(Grand Marnier) perfectly fits Campari's acquisition
strategy," the Italian company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The French brand will join Campari's portfolio of five
higher-margin brands, such as Wild Turkey bourbon and Skyy
vodka, whose sales rose 10 percent in the second half of 2015.
Grand Marnier's sales of finished goods fell 2 percent at
constant currencies to 130 million euros last year. But Campari
Chief Executive Officer Robert Kunze-Concewitz said the Milanese
company had experience in relaunching high potential brands.
"I see the brand delivering some nice growth for us,"
Kunze-Concewitz told analysts.
Founded in 1827 by Jean-Baptiste Lapostolle, Grand Marnier
reaps about 60 percent of its sales from the United States,
which will become Campari's biggest market after the acquisition
ahead of Italy now.
Campari Chief Financial Officer Paolo Marchesini forecast
the purchase would drive a double-digit rise in its net income.
However, the impact on the current year will be more limited as
the company is only due to be consolidated from the second half.
Campari will offer to buy shares in Grand Marnier in cash at
8,050 euros each, a 60 percent premium to the stock value,
having already agreed to buy a 17.2 percent stake in the company
from the controlling family shareholders.
Bryan Garnier analyst Virginie Roumage said the deal implied
a "reasonable" multiple of 13.7 times earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation.
Campari plans to delist shares in Grand Marnier from the
French stock exchange.
The Italian company will also be appointed global and
exclusive distributor of Grand Marnier spirits portfolio.
At 1250 GMT shares in Campari rose 0.6 percent,
outperforming a 1.3 percent fall in Italian blue-chip index
. Shares in Grand Marnier were suspended from trading.
($1 = 0.9003 euros)
